One dead after Henderson Co. accident

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the driver involved in a single vehicle accident on the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Rd. in Henderson County has died.

The driver was Megan Smith, 36, of Evansville.

Farmer says the driver was ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been publicly identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

LATEST NEWS