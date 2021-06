HENDERSON CO., Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner says that Kue Gay’s death will be listed as an accidental drowning.

Officials say Kue Gay, 24, of Owensboro, was fishing near the Newburgh Lock and Dam early Saturday morning when he went into the water. Another person was with him at the time but was able to get to safety.

After days of searching, his body was found near the mouth of Green River on Monday morning.