Henderson County dealing with ongoing trash problem

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s not a new problem, but it is a smelly one. Despite efforts to limit the amount of littering, illegal dumps, and improperly tarped loads, officials in Henderson County says the problem is continuing to happen.

Not only is it a smelly problem and an environmental hazard, officials add that littering and improperly tarped loads pose serious risks both to drivers and the crews tasked with picking it up. Nancy Watkins, the Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator for Henderson County says a resident told her she got in a wreck as a result of debris falling from an improperly tarped load. Eric Higgs of Henderson County Recycling adds that cars often speed by when crews are out picking up trash.

Higgs adds that the littering problem is also an aesthetic one for the county, saying that the amount of debris left on the roadways makes the community look “trashy,” also saying that people should be proud of living in Henderson County. He also mentioned that people can help out by picking up trash that they see in front of their homes.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, Higgs says inmates from the Henderson County Detention Center have been unable to go out anywhere, meaning the bulk of trash pickup falls on road crews. However, Watkins does add that the county is recording data to see how many people are illegally dumping across the county, in hopes of making a difference.

