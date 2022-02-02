Henderson County declares State of Emergency

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Judge Executive of Henderson County, Brad Schneider, has declared the entire county in a State of Emergency. The executive order follows Gov. Beshear making a declaration due the impending ice storm that will hit the Commonwealth.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning that will be put into effect in Henderson County at 6:00 p.m.

Because of the approaching storm, Judge Schneider warns that downed power lines, blocked roads and hazardous driving conditions could be life threatening.

Officials say that all traveling on roadways should be avoided. The State of Emergency is given to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents.