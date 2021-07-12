Henderson County Deputy Jailer arrested for helping smuggle contraband into the jail

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Henderson County Detention Center made three arrests, including a deputy jailer, after an investigation was sparked by a package containing 10 grams of crystal meth and approximately 113 grams of tobacco was brought into the jail by a jail employee.

Deputy Jason Evans, 47, floor worker Colby Pruitt, 30, and inmate Charles Stewart, 32, are charged with trafficking controlled substance, while Stewart and Pruitt face additional charges of promoting contraband.

Jason Evans

Colby Pruitt

Charles Stewart

During the investigation, detectives learned that Evans was approached by Pruitt, who asked the deputy if he was interested in making some extra money. Evans agreed and was given a phone number to call Pruitt’s “guy.” Evans made the call and agreed to receive a package of supposedly tobacco and would be paid $200 if he delivered the package to the inmate inside the jail. Evans received the package and $100 from Pruitt’s “guy” and agreed to deliver it to the jail.

Authorities intercepted the package. They found approximately 10 grams of meth inside the tobacco.

Since the plan called for the package to be placed in a restroom for the inmate to get it, detectives placed the package in the restroom. Pruitt entered the restroom, briefly spoke with Deputy Evans, then entered the stall where the package was dropped.

On further investigation, detectives learned that Stewart, an inmate, set up the scam through a subject outside of the jail and with Pruitt to engage Deputy Evans to bring in and deliver the contraband for cash.

The contraband investigation is ongoing. Detectives say more charges could be coming.