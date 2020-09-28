Henderson County Detention Center responds to censorship allegations

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) In a press release Monday, the Henderson County Detention Center denied all allegations brought forth by the Human Rights Defense Council.

The detention center claims they do not refuse delivery of magazines to inmates, but they do examine the mail to ensure the safety of both staff and inmates is not compromised.

HCDC admits that HRDC mailed unsolicited booklets but says they were returned because they contained staples. Staples are not allowed in the inmate cells because they can be used as weapons or as tattoo needles.

On a separate occasion, HCDC says a different type of publication that did not contain staples was received and delivered to an inmate. This package was returned because the inmate did not want it.

The detention center maintains that they did not violate anyone’s constitutional rights and expects the lawsuit to be dismissed.

