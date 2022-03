HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools tweeted an early dismissal.

According to Henderson County Schools, due to the wind advisory and the strong wind gusts, the school system will be dismissing early March 30. Preschool and elementary will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m., says the school system.

There will be no after-school activities, and afterschool Childcare will operate normal hours, says the system.