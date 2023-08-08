HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson County Superintendent Bob Lawson says some changes will be made to the South Heights area school bus routes.

In the morning routes, city of Henderson drivers will drive their own buses and pick up South Heights students. In the afternoon, county employees will drive one of their buses to pick up students.

Superintendent Lawson says partnership has always been a focus for the school district.

“In Henderson, we’re special, in that we deeply care about one another,” said Lawson, “and when you see a spirit of leadership that tries to make these moves to help every one of us benefit, in the end our kids and our community benefit from that. So, we’re proud of that, and we intend to keep doing it”

Lawson said this is a temporary solution for now. Meanwhile, the district is working to attract bus drivers and have them become certified.