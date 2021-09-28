Henderson County gives $15,000 for aquatic center study

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson County will fund a study to find out if an indoor swimming facility can be built.

A community member presented the case for the aquatic center on Tuesday in front of the fiscal court. After hearing about the benefits, Judge Executive Brad Schneider and the magistrates approved $15,000 to be used for a feasibility study.

The case will need to be presented to the city commission to ask for another $15,000 to fully pay for the study. One of the main reasons the facility is being pushed is so Henderson County High School swimmers will have a place to practice.