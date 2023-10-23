HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Residents of Henderson County will have the opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste on October 28 from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

The waste day will be held at Henderson Recycling located at 398 Sam Ball Way in Henderson. Residents of Henderson County will be able to bring various materials to be recycled including: batteries, oil based paint, mercury, asbestos, oxygen cylinders, automobile grease, pesticide liquids and more.

There are some materials that organizers will not accept: Latex paint, road flares, agricultural/farm chemicals, tires, motor oil, smoke detectors, televisions, computer screens and explosives or ammunition.

To learn more about the household hazardous waste day, visit the Henderson County website, or call Henderson County Recycling at 270-827-1979.