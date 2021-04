HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Henderson County Detention Center is on lockdown after Jailer Amy Brady reports additional COVID-19 cases among inmates on Wednesday. Officials say 26 of the 434 inmates are confirmed to have active positive cases of the virus.

On Sunday, Brady told Eyewitness News the situation was contained and the health department had been notified.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)