Henderson County loses six more to COVID-19

HENDERSON, CO, Ky (WEHT) On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported six more deaths in Henderson County, the highest on record since October 6.

Before Oct. 4, the county only had five deaths since the first reported case on March 19. In less than two weeks, the county has reported 16 deaths; more than triple the number deaths in the first six months of the pandemic. Henderson has had a total of 21 COVID related deaths, 16 of which have been within a two week time span.

Since the month of October began, Henderson County has reported 288 new cases of coronavirus. Mayor Steve Austin and health officials with the Green River District Health Department say small gatherings, like weddings or friend or family gatherings, are to blame.

One location seeing a big outbreak is Redbanks Skilled Nursing in Henderson. As of Monday, the facility was reporting 55 active resident cases and 57 active worker cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

