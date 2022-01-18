Henderson County providing school buses for Mayfield following historic tornado

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many things were permanently lost in last month’s historic tornado event that tore through the Commonwealth. Officials say Mayfield lost their entire fleet of buses by the time the tornado finished its course.

But now, Henderson County Schools are looking to help Mayfield as they continue to redevelop. During Tuesday’s school meeting, the district approved the motion to provide three buses to Mayfield Independent Schools for use.

The agreement came as a unanimous decision, effectively leasing their vehicles out to the Mayfield school community. School officials say the lease reads much like Mayfield Independent Schools would own the buses, including responsibilities such as upkeep, insurance and maintenance.