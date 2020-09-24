Henderson County Public Library closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Public Library will be closed from Thursday to Sunday, September 27 for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library says the employee has not worked since last week and followed Healthy at Work guidelines while at work.

The library will undergo deep cleaning and the closure will allow time for employees to be tested.

All online material will continue to be available and WiFi will be left on 24/7 for students and others who need to access the internet.

Curbside Pick-Up will not happen, but the drop box will remain open.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)