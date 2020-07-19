Henderson County Public Library Director sues library, trustees

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Henderson County Public Library Director Caleb May filed a lawsuit July 10 against the library and its trustees.

The lawsuit states the library deprived May of his rights under the First and 14th amendments, adding the defendants retaliated against May for his freedom of expression. In May, he made Facebook posts criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, among other posts.

Library officials say his actions do not reflect the values and beliefs of the public library. The library board of trustees decided to place May on administrative leave indefinitely and will not extend his contract in August.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)

LATEST NEWS