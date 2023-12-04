HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson County Public Library is helping you get into the holiday spirit with plenty of free family fun activities.

The Library will hold events like making Egg Carton Wreaths to upcycle materials into a fun craft on December 9, and the Winter Holiday Extravaganza on December 10, which will feature a wide variety of different activities, snacks and even a special guest. There will also be a cupcake decorating event on December 12, and the Giving Tree Village where community members can help to fulfill the wish lists of local non-profits through December 14.