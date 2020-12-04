Henderson County Public Library settles lawsuit with former director

HENDERSON (WEHT) – The Henderson County Public Library has settled a lawsuit filed by former Library Director Caleb May. May filed the suit in July, alleging he was deprived of his rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. May also claimed he was retaliated against for his freedom of expression, in Facebook posts criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

The library and the Kentucky League of Cities have agreed to pay May $45,000. The library board has also agreed to write May a favorable recommendation for future endeavors.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

