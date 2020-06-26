Henderson County Schools announce later school start date, virtual academy option

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Board of Education approved a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year and the introduction of a Virtual Learning Academy at a special board meeting Thursday.

August 26 has now been set as the first day of school for students. The original first day was scheduled for August 12.

The Board approved the first reading of the Henderson County Schools Virtual Learning Academy as an option for the 2020-2021 school year. Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) is a new voluntary, non-traditional online program created as an alternative for students who may benefit from a more independent learning experience. This option was created by the district for families who are choosing that their child does not return to in-person classes during the 2020-21 school year. The program is a complete school year commitment and is 100% online with Chromebooks being supplied by the district.

Families that are interested in this option are encouraged to complete an online application that can be found on the district website or call Student Services at 270-854-0141.

School officials say a second reading of the VLA will take place at a future meeting.

Entrance Criteria:

Any student grades K-12 can be referred for Virtual Learning Academy.

A student is referred to the Student Services Office by completing an online referral form. An online referral form can be completed by a parent, guardian, or school staff member.

The student may have to attend an orientation or complete an assessment prior to coming to the Student Services Office for assignment.

A phone call is made to the student/family.

The Student Service Office reviews information and schedules an appointment to meet with the family to determine the appropriate assignment.

The Student Service Office communicates assignment decisions to the family, current school, and sending school via email.

The Virtual Learning Academy is being established this year as a new voluntary non-traditional online educational program for students K-12th grade

