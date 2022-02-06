Henderson County Schools announce NTI day

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Delays and cancellations have affected parts of the Tri-State due to the recent icy weather. Many schools and businesses have remained closed as roads pose a hazard to those driving on them.

Because of the recent inclement weather, Henderson County Schools announced Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 will be an NTI day of virtual instruction.

School officials say childcare will be available at Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center, Bend Gate Elementary School and East Heights Elementary School.

Additionally, they say meal pick-up will be available at A.B. Chandler, Bend Gate, Jefferson and Spottsville elementary schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

