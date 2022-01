HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson announced on Wednesday that January 20-21 will be NTI days of instruction due to impending winter weather for the area and staff shortages.

In addition, all HCS childcare locations will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Grab and Go meals will be provided on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A.B. Chandler, Bend Gate, Jefferson and Spottsville elementary schools.