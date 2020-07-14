Henderson County Schools discuss plans for upcoming year

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — With the first day of school less than a month away, Henderson County school leaders are discussing plans for what the year could look like.

The school board heard three options Monday night: in-person, virtual learning and non-traditional learning, or NTI. NTI would be used for a temporary situation.

“There’s no doubt that throughout the school year we will use all three of those options to complete our school year,” Superintendent Marganna Stanley said.

Requests will be made for students and staff to wear masks, and they will be required on buses and when moving around the school.

Stanley says flexibility will be the key and feels they’ll be ready for in-person classes to begin August 26.

“We want that first day to be as exciting as it would if we didn’t have a pandemic, and I feel like our community will rise up to that occasion and allow that first day to happen, but you know, everybody’s behaviors and how we act these next five and six weeks will determine … how we can start our school year,” Stanley said.

“I think we have a nimble and adaptive staff, and certainly my questions have been answered when I’ve asked them. I look forward to hearing more from the community and we’ll see what happens in the next 6 weeks,” Kirk Haynes, Henderson County Board Member District 2, said.

The board will meet again Thursday at 5:30 p.m., where a final plan could be decided.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS