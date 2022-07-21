HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools is preparing to help families get back into school. The Henderson County Schools Back to School Readifest, will be on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henderson County Schools Archery Building.

Readifest is held to make sure parents and students have resources and information needed to start the new school year successfully. Back to School Readifest will include online registration assistance, informational booths from community agencies and school supplies.

Lunch will be provided by the Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department. A Family Resource and Youth Services Center representative from each school will be present to provide families with back to school assistance and information.

More information can be known by contacting the Director of Public Information Megan Mortis at (270) 831-5000, emailing her at megan.mortis@henderson.kyschools.us or on Henderson County Schools’ Facebook page.