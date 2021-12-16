Henderson County Schools packing buses with supplies for disaster relief

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Local communities continue to help those in need in areas that have been devastated by the recent tornadoes.

On Thursday, officials with Henderson County Schools will be packing buses with items that have been collected over the past few days.

Once stuffed, those buses will then be taken to the Old National Guard Armory where they’ll be unloaded and the items prepped for delivery to various areas.

School officials say they could use some extra help in the unloading process.

Anyone interested in helping should meet at the Old National Guard Armory at 11 a.m.