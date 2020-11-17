Henderson County Schools pause winter sports due to virus concerns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As covid cases continue to rise all over the area – henderson county schools have made the decision pause winter sports in the district.

At a board meeting Monday night, a discussion led to a vote to not only pause games for winter sports but also practices.

This includes sports like basketball, wrestling, swimming, and archery. The pause will take effect Monday and run until December 7.

“This is not a popular thought or idea, but considering the way this thing is spreading and moving, I think it’s time we take a pause and look at what happens over the next two weeks after Thanksgiving, come back the first week of December and decide what we wanna do,” said Henderson County School Board Vice Chair Mike Waller.

Winter sports may be on hold but the Henderson County High School football team is still expected to participate in the first round of the playoffs. The Colonels will host Daviess County Friday night.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 17, 2020)