Henderson County Schools receive grant for wifi hotspots

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Schools thanked the Henderson County Educational Foundation for Excellence for a $70,000 grant that will go towards providing 275 wifi hotspots.

The hotspots will be distributed to students with no home internet access so they can use it with school issued Chromebooks. Henderson County Schools began at least two weeks of non-traditional learning Monday amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. The news also comes as Henderson County remains a hotspot, with the third highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, with 48 cases per 100,000 people, behind Knox and Fulton counties.

On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department announced six more COVID-19 deaths in Henderson County, the highest single-day total since October 6. Henderson County has reported 288 COVID-19 cases in October alone. Of the 21 total COVID-19 related deaths reported in Henderson County since the pandemic began, 16 deaths have been reported in the past two weeks.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: