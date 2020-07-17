Henderson County Schools releases reopening plans

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County students will have two options for the 2020-21 school year, which begins August 26.

Students can choose in-person instruction five days a week or the virtual learning academy.

The virtual academy is a new, 100% online program for families who are choosing that their child does not return to in-person classes during the 2020-21 school year.

Students in 1st-12th grade will be required to wear masks on school buses, and temperature checks and health screens will be done once students arrive at school.

Non-traditional instruction, or NTI, has three different levels and would be used during a school closure.

The district says a hybrid schedule would be considered and possibly implemented if school was out for an extended period of time.

All students must register online regardless of what option they choose, and each school will be sending out specific information within the next week regarding students’ arrival, dismissal, class schedules, lunch periods, and other daily happenings.

Superintendent Marganna Stanley says staying open will be one of the biggest challenges. She asks for flexibility from families and says there will be many challenges, including the possibility of sudden closures of bus routes, a classroom or potentially the district.

For more information on reopening, click here.

