HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools officials have released a statement after a mother said her daughter was dropped off with at the wrong bus stop with an unknown man.

According to a post on Facebook, Breanna Buell’s daughter is a student at Jefferson Elementary. While waiting to pick up her daughter at the bus stop on Thursday, Buell said the bus driver called her daughter by the wrong name, and then told Buell that her daughter was left at another bus stop with an unknown man.

Buell said she contacted the school to notify them of the situation, and local authorities. According to Buell, Henderson Police arrived and contacted the sheriff’s office and local firefighters to block off the area to search for her daughter.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Henderson Police for comment, but have not heard back.

Buell said her daughter was brought back by the bus driver an hour later, after a bus garage allegedly told the driver to finish her route before going back to pick up the child.

On Friday, Henderson County Schools Director of Public Information Megan Mortis released the following statement:

We are aware of an incident involving our Transportation Department that occurred on January 11, 2024. We understand the concerns raised by the parent and are in the process of reviewing the situation. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we are committed to the safe transportation of our students every day. As there is an ongoing investigation of this incident, no further statement will be released. Megan Mortis, Director of Public Information at Henderson County Schools

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.