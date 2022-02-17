HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced on Thursday that Henderson County Schools will move to optional universal masking at school beginning on February 18.

Officials say they analyzed current hospital capacity, community incident rate, student and staff positive cases/quarantines, vaccine data and staff survey data to reach the decision. Masks will not be required indoors but will be required on school buses per federal mandate.

According to the release, if there is a significant increase in data, additional precautionary measures will be put in place and would likely include a mask requirement.