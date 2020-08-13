Henderson County Schools to provide meals during virtual learning days

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Schools will begin providing meals for students during virtual learning starting August 26.

Meals include lunch, as well as breakfast and lunch for the next day. Meals will be available for pickup between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at all elementary schools on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Families can receive their meals at tables set up near the school entrance or the car rider line.

Parents and guardians must fill out an online form to register for the program and verify their student is enrolled. Identification must be shown when families come to pick up their meals. Anyone needing assistance filling out the form should contact Child Nutrition or the Food Service Manager at their child’s school.

Henderson County Schools will also deliver meals to designated areas across the area:

Hebbardsville 11:30 a.m.

Saddlebrook 11:10 a.m. / Beals Advanced Baptist Church 11:30 a.m.

Fair Acres 11:00 a.m. / Woodsview 11:20 a.m.

Holiday Motel 11:00 a.m. / Cottages 11:15 a.m.

Shady Tree 11:15 a.m.

Geneva Store 11:30 a.m.

Harding / Ashford 11:15 a.m.

Central Academy 11:00 a.m. / Housing Authority 11:15 a.m.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

