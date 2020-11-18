Henderson County Schools will be virtual for two weeks

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) For two weeks, all Henderson County Schools will be going virtual. School officials say the move is a proactive measure.

Beginning November 23 and continuing through November 30, all Henderson County Schools will utilize non-traditional instruction (NTI) as the mode of instruction.

Childcare centers at Bend Gate, East Heights, and Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center will remain open on November 23 and November 24 and the week of November 30 (closed November 25-27).

On Monday, HCS hit pause on all winter sports. The Henderson County High School football team is still expected to participate in the first round of the playoffs. The Colonels will host Daviess County Friday night.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)

