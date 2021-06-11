Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady announces retirement

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After 52 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Ed Brady has announced his retirement.

Brady has served Henderson County as sheriff for the last 14 and a half years. His retirement is effective June 30.

He started his career as a Kentucky State Police dispatcher when he was only 17 and joined the KSP Academy as soon as he turned 21 years old.

Brady served as Chief of Police for the Henderson Police Department when he was elected Sheriff of Henderson County. He was sworn as Sheriff in 2007 and has been unopposed in his Sheriff’s races for three consecutive terms.

Brady says retirement is bittersweet.

As for future plans, he says there’s a pole barn to clean up and a gazebo to paint. He doesn’t see himself sitting around for very long.

Brady has asked Judge Executive Brad Schneider to appoint his Chief Deputy David Crafton to fill the position until the next election in 2022.