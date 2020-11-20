Henderson County students and staff bid farewell to superintendent

HENDERSON (WEHT) A Henderson County school gathered together to give one final send off to a school official.

Students and staff gathered at the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center Friday afternoon to send a final farewell to Marganna Stanley. Stanley is retiring from the school district as superintendent. The city of of Henderson recently issued a special proclamation for her service at the school.



Stanley says she will miss having time with her students.

“I’ll miss being able to have the opportunity to sit down with students. Whether they are kindergarten students or having great conversations with our high school kids. They are very purposeful for me,” she said.

Stanley has been with Henderson schools for about 30 years.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS