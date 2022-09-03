HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — There is currently large law enforcement presence on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road is blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King tells says it is an “active situation”.

Trooper King tells us authorities believe there is a barricaded man in a house, possibly with kids. Eyewitness News crews are on scene and say two ambulances are in the area.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated online with more information as we receive it.