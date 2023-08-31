HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Allstate Tower, Inc., an entity of Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group (PTTG), is investing in their facility with an $850,000 commitment to install a CLOOD Robotic Welder, adding 10 full-time jobs to their existing employee count.

“Allstate Tower and Pittsburg Tank & Tower are excited to continue to invest in the Henderson community and our employee owners and know that this investment in new technology and equipment will help facilitate our continued growth,” said Ben Johnston, chairman and Chief Technical Officer of Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group. “We greatly appreciate the support from our local leaders as well as the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.”

A news release says the CLOOS Robotic Welding System will integrate new welding technology with turntable positioners and laser sending technology to produce fast, high-quality welds. Officials say after the robot is installed, it is anticipated to run at 55% of its capacity based on a single shift operation. According to Henderson Economic Development, this investment will allow the company to increase output and give the sales team time to pursue more opportunities.

Officials say the machine is currently being manufactured in Germany and the company expects it to be delivered in March of 2024. The news release says the robot will weld segments for both Tank and Tower components, which will benefit all three of PTTG’s business units.

Henderson Economic Development says as Allstate Tower automates equipment, robot operators will receive additional programming and maintenance training to continue upskilling their workforce. Officials say the $850,000 expansion project will create ten full-time jobs, pushing the company’s total employment to 119.