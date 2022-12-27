HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Fire officials have released more information in regard to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road on Monday.

Smith Mills fire officials say they were paged to a garage fire at 7:56 p.m., and that road conditions were an issue. Officials note the building was a total loss, and the residents lost several guns, a motorcycle, and other belongings stored in the garage.

Courtesy: Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy: Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy: Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department

Officials say one of the occupants of the residence received a small burn but refused EMS treatment. Fire officials say there were no other injuries, and the residents were fine considering the situation.