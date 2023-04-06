HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some residents from Baskett reported storm damage that came from Wednesday’s storm system.

Baskett residents report that the storms caught a meter box on fire, broke a weatherhead and blew shingles off houses.

(Courtesy: George Proctor)

(Courtesy: George Proctor)

(Courtesy: George Proctor)

An eyewitness tells us the storm blew the trampoline over their house. The eyewitness adds the trampoline was staked down with a one and a half rebar in the ground and the trampoline landed down the street.

Other damage reports included trees blown down in the Baskett area.