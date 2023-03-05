HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, officials say an emergency waterline break in Henderson County has forced them to issue a boil advisory for parts of the county.

The advisory impacts people between 8217 Hwy 351 to 11486 Hwy 351, between 5845 Hatchett Mill to 5836 Hatchett Mill and 5800 Chaney Road.

“There is a possibility customer may experience cloudy or discolored water,” officials say in a press release. “If your water is discolored, please open several cold-water faucets until the water runs clear before using.”

If there is air in the line, officials suggest opening the cold-water faucet in your bath tub to clear the air.

For any questions, you’re asked to reach out to the Henderson County Water District at (270) 826-9802.