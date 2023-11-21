HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The burn ban for Henderson County has been lifted.

County Judge Brad Schneider stated in an executive order the ban was lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The ban was first placed on November 14.

“Recent rains have alleviated the dangerously dry conditions that prompted the ban last week. Conditions in some portions of the county remain dry enough for residents to be urged to use caution when burning brush or yard waste piles and to not leave such fires unattended,” the order states. “It should also be noted the entire region is under the Kentucky Division of Forestry’s regulation that annually prohibits burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland area between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. That restriction is in effect until December 15.”