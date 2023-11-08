HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning local businesses and residents of an email scam.

Authorities say the scammer clones a victim’s email in order to impersonate someone in their contacts list. The Sheriff’s Office says the latest report of the scam came from a local business that says they received an email requesting a change in the routing of their direct deposit to a different account.

On further investigation, police say that the message originated from an outside email address that had cloned an employee’s name and information. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone not to give information about bank accounts or other vital information through email unless they know who the sender of the email is. Anyone with questions should contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.