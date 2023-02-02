HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash has slowed down traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes on the Audubon Parkway, according to Henderson County Dispatch.

We’re told the crash happened early Thursday evening at the 15 mile marker in Henderson County.

According to dispatch, the first call came in for a car fire on the eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway.

Not too long after, officials say there was a two vehicle accident on the eastbound lanes at the same location. A Kentucky State Police trooper says these incidents were not connected.

We’re told one person was injured in one of the incidents.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated online and on-air with more information.