NIAGARA, Ky. (WEHT) – An investigation begins after a field fire burns several acres in Henderson County. The Niagara Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to the fire in the area of Kentucky 416 and Pleasant Valley Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News had a crew at the scene, who reported seeing charred fields and smoke in the area. Fire officials say that the owner of the property was not at home at the time of the fire, and roughly two acres was burned. At this time, officials say that the cause of the fire is undetermined, but is not being deemed suspicious.