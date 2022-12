CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews are currently on scene battling a house fire in Corydon.

The call came in Monday evening for a home along Dixon Road #1. Firetrucks currently have the driveway of the house blocked.

Heavy smoke can be seen off in the distance on scene. We have a crew in the area to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

UP NEXT: Countdown to Christmas reveals free rides for Owensboro