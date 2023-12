HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will temporarily close KY-266 in both directions at milepost 3.8 near the Corydon Cemetery in Henderson County to replace a culvert.

Officials say work will start on December 18, and be completed on December 19.

KYTC says motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and exercise caution in the vicinity.