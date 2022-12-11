HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — From local fireman to American serviceman, a young man’s career will soon change paths.

Smith Mills firefighter A.J. Roy was recognized by his peers Sunday evening as they threw him a going away party. Officials say A.J. won’t be leaving until January, but they decided to celebrate early because of the busy holiday season.

To honor him, County Judge Executive Brad Schneider approved a proclamation declaring December 11, 2022 as “A.J. Roy Day” in Henderson County.

(Courtesy: Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue) (Courtesy: Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue)

Fire officials say A.J. was the first junior firefighter at the Corydon Civil Defense. During his time there, he received his Kentucky Basic 1 Certification.

When he turned 18, he moved into the role as firefighter and joined the Smith Mills FD along with the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad.

His peers say they wish him the best in the Air Force and that he will be missed by all.