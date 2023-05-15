HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials sent out a reminder for people to opt out of some dues placed on their property taxes.

Officials sent out a reminder that May 31 is the deadline for those who own property in Henderson County outside the Henderson city limits to opt out of having local volunteer fire department dues placed on their 2023 property tax bills.

Officials say opt out forms are available at the judge-executive’s office on the third floor of the old courthouse downtown or by calling (270) 826-3971 to have a form emailed or mailed to people.