HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck.

Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned gray Toyota pickup truck.

The driver, a 22-year-old Providence man, was extricated through the windshield with only minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says. According to detectives, the driver had swerved off the road and flipped into a culvert after trying to avoid a deer.

The sheriff’s office closed the road for 45 minutes as crews worked the scene. Cairo Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue and Deaconess Rescue responded to the crash.