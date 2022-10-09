HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many people of the Tri-State were at the Fall Festival for its last day, many other families decided to start their weekend off and enjoy the beautiful day on the other side of the river.

Cates Farm in Henderson County is home to many fun activities, including pumpkin picking, hayrides and a thirteen acre corn maze. Amy Cates and her brother are fourth generation farmers, and she tells us this year has been good for their farm.

“For people who are looking for something to do for the fall, this is a great opportunity for them to spend time with their family and outdoors and enjoy the beautiful fall weather,” explains Amy Cates. “You know, some years we have a lot of rain, other years it gets either extremely cold or it stays hot long, and this year we’ve had perfect temperatures.”

Amy says one of her favorite parts of the farm is that they are providing an outdoor experience for families to enjoy. Click here for more information about the farm.