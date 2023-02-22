HEBBARDSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Several agencies battled a large fire on Wednesday in Hebbardsville that quickly spread because of the strong wind.

Firefighters say a mobile home and a field were on fire. It spread to two buildings and ten acres of woods. The homeowner said the fire was burning yesterday, and they thought it was out, but the wind rekindled the fire.

Firefighters say they got the fire out, but are still watching for hot spots. Officials say the homeowner received a minor burn to their hand.