HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson firefighters battled an overnight brush fire along the Ohio River.

We’re told that fire on Henderson Island started around midnight. It comes just days after a massive fire damaged land and property across more than thirty acres in Webster County.

As of now, we have no word on how that fire started.

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the wildfire started sometime in the night and the Henderson Fire Department , Smith Mills Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and Black Township Fire & Rescue were all on scene to spray water onto the fire.

The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad says upon arrival roughly four to five acres of the island was on fire. The fire was extinguished and units cleared the scene at approximately 4:45 a.m. on November 17.

Meanwhile, Black Township Fire & Rescue says this is second fire on the island this year. Black Township remarked the challenges in regard to this fire were a little different.