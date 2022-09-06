SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night.

Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the same day at the funeral home.

Mason Quinn‘s service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Pastor Ross Atwell officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday 2 – 8 p.m. and Thursday 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Joshua Mallory‘s service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 9 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday 4 – 8 p.m. and Friday 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Authorities say an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.